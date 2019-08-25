WHITE, Samuel Pearce Sr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born February 9, 1925, in Edenton, North Carolina, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Frank White Sr. Sam and his five brothers were all veterans of World War II. Sam served from 1943 to 1946. He was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran, received the Bronze Service Star, was awarded the Purple Heart and other medals, served in the European Theater of Operations, Sergent Major in the Transportation Corp and was Honorably Discharged. After his service in the military, he attended Smithdeal Massey Business College, Richmond, Va., 1946 to 1948, graduating in Accounting. In 1948, he began his career with Edgar R. Lafferty Jr. and continued his employment with three generations of the Laffertys, a family he dearly loved. At the time of Sam's death, he was Treasurer of The Lafferty Foundation and Secretary/Treasurer of Tidewater and Southern Warehouses, Inc. For many years he was a faithful member of Derbyshire Baptist Church, where he served on a number of committees, as Deacon and was a charter member of the Koinonia Bible Study Class. Preceded in death by his parents, J. Frank and Saintie White; his three sisters, Varina Cheshire White, Saintie W. Hand (Harry), Mary Eliza Wilkins (Jim); and his five brothers, James Frank White (Catherine), Fred Ferebee White (Treva), Ned Miller White (Carmen), William Allen White and Henry Alexander White (Helen); and many nieces and nephews. Survived by his beloved wife, Dolly, whom he laughed with for 68 years; two loving children, the joys of his life, Susan W. Kelley and husband, Kerry and Samuel P. White Jr. and wife, Jayne; his three grandchildren, Erin K. Richards and husband Bill, Lindsay G. Kelley and Courtney M. White, all of whom shared wonderful memories together traveling and spending every summer at his Sandbridge Beach Cottage, "The Summer White House." Sam's love of humor was the highlight of any time spent together... and then there was chocolate. The family will recieve friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road in Richmond, Va., at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Music Ministry, Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, or a charity of your choosing. Thank you to everyone who loved Sam, he loved you back.View online memorial