WHITE, Sandra Burchette, 74, born on January 6, 1945, in Cherokee, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by siblings, Mickey Burchette and Sharon Burchette. Sandra was raised in Thurman, North Carolina, and graduated from Mount Park High School in 1962. She retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch after working there for 23 years. Sandra co-founded Old Richmond Carriage Company. She loved animals and loved to travel, especially to beaches. Sandra was a devoted member at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 23 years, Walter M. "Bob" White III; children, Samuel Waddell Sr. (Michelle) and Michael Waddell (Michelle); sister, Joan B. Walker; grandchildren, Samuel Waddell Jr. (Kira), Joseph Waddell (Leah), Joshua Waddell, Noah Waddell, Amanda Waddell, Wesley Waddell; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, David McCann; sister-in-law, Sharon Burchette; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.