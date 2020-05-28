WHITE, Sherman Sr., age 63, of Richmond, departed this life May 16, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, LaSonya White; one son, Sherman White Jr.; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Powell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Professional services rendered by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Memorial service private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
