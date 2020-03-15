WHITE, Virginia Lee, age 91, departed this life on March 13, 2020. No one could have asked for a more wonderful aunt than our "Ginny Lee." Born April 12, 1928, she was the daughter of Paul Henry White and Lillie Thomas White of Richmond, Virginia, with whom she lived until their passing. Predeceased by her sister, Ann White Leonard and Ann's husband, Barry; she is survived by their children, J. Barry Leonard Jr. (Nancy) of Sycamore, Illinois, Patricia Leonard Higgins (Ron), Cheryl Leonard Harris (Ron) and Thomas J. Leonard, all of Hanover County, Virginia, Barbara Leonard Dickinson (Bill) of Henrico, Virginia; and 10 great and nine great-great-nieces and nephews. Ginny Lee was born in Greensboro, North Carolina. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Richmond, where she attended John B. Cary Elementary and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School (Class of '45). She went on to attend and graduate from Mary Washington College (Class of 1949). Returning to Richmond, she gained employment at the Virginia State Corporation Commission where she worked until her retirement in the late 1980s. Miss White and her parents were founding and dedicated members of Reveille (United) Methodist Church. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at The Hermitage Richmond for the love and care given their aunt since 2015. A special thank you to all of the care provided Ginny Lee at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Westport Rehabilitation and At Home Care (hospice). A private funeral service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan Program, The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 and to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
