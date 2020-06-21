WHITE, William Lawrence, 74, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Brooks and Lawrence H. White; and his sister, Sarah White Walker. Will is survived by two children, Stephanie Laphew White and William Craig White; niece, Mary Walker Kisala; a great- niece; as well as his life-long best friend, Barbara Laphew White. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves after graduating from Hermitage High School and R.P.I. (now VCU). Will was an underground powerline designer with VEPCO, retired as Vice-President from Bagby Electric Co., and had continued involvement in the family business, Glen Allen Oil Co. as co-owner. Among his many interests, he was a guitarist playing with The Vikings and loved nothing more than spending time fishing at his place on the North River in Mathews. A celebration of Will's life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
