WHITEHEAD, Bettie Lynch, 81, born October 16, 1938, in Richmond, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Russell Clinton Whitehead Jr.; sons, Russell Clinton Whitehead III (Melinda) and William Douglas Whitehead (Debra); grandchildren, Brett, Justin, Kirsten, Ryan, Shayna and Spencer; and one great-grandchild, Haley. She was preceded in death by her twin sons, Donald and Ronald Whitehead. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BETTIE WHITEHEAD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.