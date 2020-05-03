WHITEHEAD, Walter Eugene Jr., 75, of Richmond, passed away April 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Whitehead; and his mother and father, Christine Drewitt Whitehead and Walter Eugene Whitehead Sr. He is survived by his son, Brian Whitehead (Kirin); brothers, Jimmie Whitehead and Jerry Whitehead; sisters, Suzanne Franklin and Mary Lou Adcock; and grandchildren, Abigail and Dominic. Walter was a hardworking man and worked at AMF Bakery for 48 years. He was a proud Eagle Scout, and he loved to ride his John Deere tractor, especially to mow grass at his home in Montpelier, Va. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to American Parkinson Disease Association (Hampton Roads, VA Chapter), 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23462 (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/ community/virginia/about-us-va/).View online memorial
