WHITEHILL, Evelyn Marie, 99, of Henrico, died November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Cora Wilhelm; three brothers and two sisters (she was the last child of her parents). She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Daniels (Dan) and Nancy Civils (Dalton); four grandchildren, Trey Daniels, Rebecca Parker (Andrew), Gene Civils (Sabrina) and Adam Civils (Jamie); six great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a graduate RN (retired) nurse from the original St. Lukes Hospital. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her beloved caregiver, Mavis Lewis and all of the staff with Capital Caring Hospice. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 6, 1 p.m. at Goshen Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour before the service. Interment in Goshen Baptist Church cemetery.