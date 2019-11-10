WHITEHURST, Juanita Harrell, 90, of Sandston, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herbert M. Whitehurst; and is survived by three daughters, Susan Parrish (Frank), Deborah Houser (Nelson) and Stephanie Pack (Jack); three grandchildren, Jeffrey Parrish (Amanda), Katie Gillespie (Stony) and Megan Barnes (Timothy); seven great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Rylan, Breanna, Addison, Aiden, Piper and Finnigan; as well as several nieces, nephews and a lot of local friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, with memorial services beginning at 2 p.m. Mom was a strong, generous and classy woman. Everyone she met left with a smile.View online memorial