WHITELY, Glenn M., 85, of Richmond, Va., went to meet Jesus, his Lord and Savior January 5, 2020. He was born in Crab Orchard, W.Va. July 26, 1934, of the late Adam Eugene and Merle Hale Whitely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy G. and Grayson E. Whitely. He is survived by his children, Donna Barrett (Stan) of Woodruff, S.C., Larry Whitely and Cherryl Whitely of Chesterfield, Va.; former wife and friend, Bernice Whitely; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and brother, Lloyd Dean Whitely of Maryland. The family is especially grateful to friends and caregivers, his "Jesus" friend, Kim Gregory; Diane and Melissa of Care Advantage; Ginter Hall South; the staff at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute; and Capital City hospice. Glenn was a retired machinist from Reynolds Metals Company. He was a metal and wood worker, watch and clock repairer, gardener and collector of all things. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Old Courthouse Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Interment in Tom Lilly Cemetery, Ghent, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his home church, Buford Road Baptist Church or Special Olympics Virginia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GLENN WHITELY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.