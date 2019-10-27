WHITFIELD, ROBERT "BOB" III

WHITFIELD, Robert L. "Bob" III, 90, of Mechanicsville, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by many of his loved ones, including his loving wife of 55 years, Annie; his parents, his sister; and his first born son, Jimmy. Bob is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Oglesby, Darlene Olive and husband, Ed, Barbara Connella and husband, Keith; and his son, Robert L. Whitfield IV and wife, Wendy. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with interment to follow in Fort Harrison National Cemetery.View online memorial