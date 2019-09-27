WHITLOCK, CAROLYN

WHITLOCK, Carolyn Branch, 72, of North Chesterfield, passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Colonial Heights Healthcare & Rehab. Predeceased by her parents, Henry T. and Virginia P. Branch; and her husband, Stuart N. Whitlock, she is survived by her son, Attorney Jeffrey B. Whitlock; siblings, Barbara Jones (Henry) and Henry Quintana-Branch (Lester); cousins-like-sisters, Shirley J. Byrd (Cleo) and Nancy J. Phillips (John); and a host of other loving and supportive relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, September 28, at First Baptist Church, Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Dr. Wilson E.B. Shannon, pastor, officiating.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.