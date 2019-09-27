WHITLOCK, Carolyn Branch, 72, of North Chesterfield, passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Colonial Heights Healthcare & Rehab. Predeceased by her parents, Henry T. and Virginia P. Branch; and her husband, Stuart N. Whitlock, she is survived by her son, Attorney Jeffrey B. Whitlock; siblings, Barbara Jones (Henry) and Henry Quintana-Branch (Lester); cousins-like-sisters, Shirley J. Byrd (Cleo) and Nancy J. Phillips (John); and a host of other loving and supportive relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, September 28, at First Baptist Church, Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Dr. Wilson E.B. Shannon, pastor, officiating.View online memorial