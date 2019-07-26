WHITLOCK, Henry Alton "Al" Jr., died early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at his home at Naylors Beach, Virginia. His wife, Kathryn, was by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Alton Whitlock Sr. and Marie Solari Whitlock; as well as sister, Jeanne. A native of Virginia, he was born and raised in Richmond. He graduated from Benedictine High School, where he was on the only all-state winning football team Benedictine ever fielded. After graduation, he went to Belmont Abbey College outside Charlotte, N.C. Professionally, he worked in outside sales most of his career, with time split between Southern California and the Richmond area. An avid golfer, he had great successes and great frustration with the game. With an incorrigible wit and a fast smile he could always tell a good story. He had great ties to his family and that was why he returned to the Richmond area, since he loved his California years. A celebration of his life will take place in September. For information please contact Kathryn. He will be sorely missed.View online memorial