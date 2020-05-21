WHITLOCK, Roger "Dale," 63, of Mechanicsville, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his beloved family and siblings. He leaves his wife of 43 years, Martha Whitlock; his son, Ray Whitlock (Katy); his daughter, Rachel Whitlock (Chris); his grandkids, Layla and Thomas; his siblings, Joyce, Brenda, Billy Boy and Jimmy; and many close friends and family. He was the son of William and Edith Whitlock. He was a lifelong resident of Richmond and a dedicated employee of the City of Richmond, DPU. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill. The service will be private and will be live streamed through blileys.com on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
