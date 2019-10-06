WHITLOW, Eric Warren, 49, received his golden halo on September 27, 2019, due to a tragic accident. He was born on October 17, 1969, and was a 1987 graduate of Hermitage High School. His first job was as a machinist, where he worked for approximately 15 years. He then married Janet Weymouth in October of 1994 and around that time, also started his own business, Whitlow Tree Service. Eric and Janet were the proud parents of three sons and were active with them in many sports and scouting activities throughout the years. Eric's business grew and the couple moved their family to New Kent County, where they renamed the company Whitlow Landscaping and Design, along with adding another facet to the business, Blackwater Outdoors. Eric was a man of God and was always there for those in need with a kind word, a smile or a helping hand. He was an active member of Journey Christian Fellowship in New Kent. Eric was an amazing man, a caring son, a loving husband, a terrific father, a great brother and friend, but most importantly he was a true Christian. Eric, we can only imagine how you felt when you saw the Father's face. Eric lost Janet in March of 2018. While he had his family and his church family, he was blessed to meet a lovely woman, Jennifer Hess Burrow, who became a very important part of his life. Besides his beloved wife, Eric was also preceded in death by his father, Frank H. Whitlow. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Whitlow Bass; his mother-in-law, Katherine A. Weymouth; sons, Eric Shane, Jason Richard (Kelsi Peters) and Thomas Allen; his brothers, G. Neal (Kim), Scott F., Tracy R. (Danielle), Keith H. (Jennie); sisters, Evelyn V. Whitlow and Deborah Lumpkin (Jon); as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members; along with his beloved four legged companions, Danners and Rosie. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Rockahock Campground, 1428 Outpost Rd., Lanexa, Va. 23089. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Christian Fellowship for the ARK Fund, P.O. Box 768, Quinton, Va. 23141, but possibly the best way to honor Eric's memory would be to take a child to church or out hunting and fishing, as Eric would have done. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial