WHITLOW, Ruby Dean, 95, of Henrico, passed away April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Roach. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Via (Granville Burruss); granddaughter, Jodi Meadows (James); two great- grandsons, Jamie (Jessica) and Dylan Meadows; and daughter-in-law, Jan Roach. Ruby retired from WLEE radio station with over 32 years of service. The family would like to give special thanks to Discovery Village and the At Home Hospice Group for their loving care given. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
