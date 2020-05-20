WHITTAKER, Hazel Mae, 59, of North Chesterfield, died May 13, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Princess L. Whittaker; two sons, Perry D. and Yunshaa (Heather A.) Whittaker; four grandchildren, three sisters, seven brothers, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
