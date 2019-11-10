WHITTET, Robert McLean III, 72, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 4, 2019, after a prolonged battle with lymphoma and leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoinette Wirth Whittet and R. McLean Whittet Jr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Walters Whittet; daughter, Emily Wirth Whittet of Chicago, Ill.; son, John McLean Whittet (Ellen) and their children, Brooks McLean and Wesley Donald of Herndon, Va.; sisters, Cornelia (Connie) W. Garrett and Elizabeth W. O'Conor, of Richmond; and a loving extended family. Born in Richmond on July 12, 1947, Rob graduated from Collegiate School, playing saxophone in the local band Disciples of Soul during his high school years. At the University of Virginia, he bonded with his brothers at Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated in 1969. His love of sailing was kindled when he crewed the first leg of a round-the-world voyage, sailing from Annapolis through the Panama Canal before returning stateside to join the U.S. Navy. At NAS Ellyson Field in Pensacola, Fla., he trained future helicopter pilots using flight simulators, while separately earning his own single-engine pilot's license. Returning to Richmond in 1973, he joined Whittet & Shepperson Printers as fifth generation in the business, later becoming an owner. In 1984, Rob married his partner in life and love, Linda. They later founded Whittet Print Communications, a business devoted to serving their print and graphic design clients, where he worked until retirement. He was a member of Fishing Bay Yacht Club in Deltaville for over 40 years. "Captain Rob" found great joy in racing his C&C 37 sailboat, Wavelength, with its loyal crew in regattas including the Leukemia Cup fundraiser, which he supported since its inception. Rob also enjoyed skiing, camping, travel, never-ending building projects and his workshop domain where he could fix virtually anything. In retirement, Rob loved becoming "Daddy Rob" to his grandsons and renovating a second home in Siesta Key, Florida. A great grillmeister, Rob was a "people person" whose jokes, smiles and youthful attitude endeared him to friends and work associates alike. Visitation, Friday, November 15, 4 to 6 p.m. and memorial service Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m., both held at Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).View online memorial