WHORLEY, Robin Reese, 63, of Lanexa, Va., passed away on August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dora Whorley. Robin worked as a meatcutter at Ukrop's and Food Lion. He was a member of the Conservation Park of Virginia. His hobbies included skeet shooting, fishing, jeeping, hunting, travel, going to the beach and history. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Whorley; daughters, Regina Lukens (Randy), Sara Whorley (fiance, Jeff Norton), Trina Fountain (Chris Helmer), Georgia Boyko (Richard Cox); grandchildren, Tanner Lukens, Joelle Lukens, Jenna Lukens, Savannah Norton, Virginia Fountain, Chas Fountain, Alexis Boyko, Anthony Boyko, Jackson Mason, Joseph Mason; sister, Rebecca Hatton (Mike); niece, Ellie; and mother-in-law, Peggy Barbour. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, Va. 23188. The service will follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial