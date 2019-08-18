WICKHAM, John Graham, 69, of Ashland, Va., departed this life, August 15, 2019. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence V. M. Wicham and Majorie Wickham; his brother, Andrew Wickham. He is survived by his sister, Jean Dayton; his wife, Linda Thompson Wickham; and the children he raised and loved as his own, Jeremiah Thompson, John Thompson and Stephanie Thompson. John was the co-founder of Hickory Hill K-9 Rescue and will be greatly missed. At this time, no services are planned.View online memorial