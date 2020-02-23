WIEBER, Gerard Francis "Stick," 68, of Lakeside, died on February 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Mary Agnes and Larry Wieber. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Wieber; brother, Tom Wieber (Lyle); his twin sister, Cathy Daly (Dan); brother, Michael Wieber; many nieces and nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Boo. He worked as a structural draftsman his whole life, successfully building his own business. Stick was a gentle man and kind soul, very devoted to his family and friends. He was famous for never forgetting anyone's birthday! As he was a very private person, he requested that there be no service.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…