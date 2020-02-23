WIEBER, Gerard Francis "Stick," 68, of Lakeside, died on February 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Mary Agnes and Larry Wieber. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Wieber; brother, Tom Wieber (Lyle); his twin sister, Cathy Daly (Dan); brother, Michael Wieber; many nieces and nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Boo. He worked as a structural draftsman his whole life, successfully building his own business. Stick was a gentle man and kind soul, very devoted to his family and friends. He was famous for never forgetting anyone's birthday! As he was a very private person, he requested that there be no service.

