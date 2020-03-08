WIELAR, Melanie Stowe, 49, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Drake and Margaret Letien and C. Minor and Ivernia L. Stowe. She is survived by her husband, Scott Wielar; daughter, Gracie; son, Drake; mother and father, Ed and Beth Stowe; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Susan and Jack Wielar; her uncle and aunt, Billy and Courtney Letien; and cousin, Karey Kirby. Melanie was a loving mother, daughter, wife, loyal friend and passionate swim mom to hundreds all over the world. She was and will always be the brightest light in everyone's life that she touched. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23230, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pets For The Elderly (http://www.petsfortheelderly.org/donate/index.php).View online memorial
