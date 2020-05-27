WIKER, Alice Virginia, 77, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Waltham, Mass., on June 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Joseph and Anna Gertrude Keough. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, Va. Alice dedicated her life to taking care of her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Malcolm Wiker Jr.; children, Michael E. Wiker, Debra A. Wiker-Anderson and husband, Rob, David M. Wiker and wife, Susie, Carol L. Sutton and husband, Duane; and grandchildren, Trey M. Sutton, Jared C. Sutton, Roman D. Wiker, Caitlin L. Wiker. Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to first responders and organizations working against the COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …