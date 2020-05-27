WIKER, Alice Virginia, 77, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Waltham, Mass., on June 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Joseph and Anna Gertrude Keough. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, Va. Alice dedicated her life to taking care of her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Malcolm Wiker Jr.; children, Michael E. Wiker, Debra A. Wiker-Anderson and husband, Rob, David M. Wiker and wife, Susie, Carol L. Sutton and husband, Duane; and grandchildren, Trey M. Sutton, Jared C. Sutton, Roman D. Wiker, Caitlin L. Wiker. Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to first responders and organizations working against the COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial