WILBORN, Paul Henry, 85, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, January 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Eliza Ellen Wilborn; granddaughter, Candace Wilborn; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PAUL WILBORN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.