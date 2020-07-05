WILBURN, David Lee, born July 19, 1961 in Richmond, Va., resident of Midlothian, Va., passed away on July 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Vaden Lee Wilburn. He is survived by his son, Brandon Lee Wilburn; his mother, Patsye Snead Wilburn; his twin brother, Douglas Vaden Wilburn (Susan); his brother, Darryl Bryant Wilburn; as well as two nieces, Catherine Wilburn and Jessica Wilburn; and nephew, Parker Wilburn. David was a graduate of Monacan High School in Chesterfield County and a longtime employee of Ukrop's. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid fan of NASCAR racing, especially Richard Petty. A private family service will be held in the future. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more