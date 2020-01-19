WILBURN, Vaden Lee, 90, born in Halifax, Va., raised in Clover, Va., and resident of Bon Air, Va., passed into eternal rest on January 16, 2020, at McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Maggie Wilburn; brother, Carroll Wilburn; and sister, Audrey Evans. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsye Snead Wilburn; three sons, Douglas Wilburn and wife, Susan, David Wilburn and Darryl Wilburn; four grandchildren, Catherine, Brandon, Jessica and Parker Wilburn; and one sister, Gayle Gray. Vaden was a proud Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, 92nd Engineering Company, from 1948 to 1952. He maintained a long career in the electrical engineering industry. He was also former owner of Holiday Golf Driving Range in Chester. Vaden was a member of Bon Air United Methodist Church, the Bon Air Historical Society and the Chapter 143 Korean War Veterans Association. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A service will be held in the coming days at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Service time will be announced at Blileys.com. The family wishes to thank the staff of McGuire Hospital for their love and care.View online memorial
WILBURN, VADEN
To send flowers to the family of Vaden Wilburn, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Vaden's Visitation begins.