WILCOX, Paula Bea Bolton, passed away suddenly on September 8, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, and was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three sisters, two nieces, one nephew, five great-nephews, three great-nieces and one great-great-niece. Services will be held at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009, on Friday, September 13, at 12 noon, with viewing beginning one hour prior at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at 412 Dakar Dr., Sandston, Va.View online memorial