WILDER, Landon L., 67, of Richmond, departed this life May 4, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Latricia Wilder-Anderson and Wilnette Wilder-Mitchell; two brothers, Timothy and Willie James Wilder Jr.; stepmother, Mary Frances Wilder; devoted aunt, Janie Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thanks is given to Teryrl Smith and the Restoration Assisted Living staff.View online memorial
