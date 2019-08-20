WILDING, Doyle Wayne, 72, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Sugar City, Idaho, he was the son of Russell and Lela Wilding, whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; sons, Jared Wilding and Jordan Wilding; daughters, Whitney Jordan (Evan) and Victoria Montagna (John); and three wonderful grandchildren, Blake, Trevor and Seth Jordan. He is also survived by his five siblings, Linda Wilding Johnson, Louise Wilding Godfrey, Scott Wilding, Val Wilding and Jeff Wilding. Growing up in a big loving family on a farm in Idaho, he learned early the value of hard work, driving tractor at age 8. He loved skiing, horses and climbing the Grand Tetons. Doyle felt privileged to have served a two-year mission for the LDS church in Bristol, England. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed at Fort Lee, Va. There he met the love of his life, Claudia Harris. He attended Ricks College and Virginia Tech. After a 40-year career in real estate property management, he retired in December 2018. One of the joys in Doyle's life besides his family was his service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He strived to live a Christ-like life and was generous and kind to others, never knowing a stranger. He was an avid scouter and valued the life skills Scouting taught. Doyle was adored by his family and was a wonderful example in our lives. He will be incredibly missed. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights. Funeral services will commence on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, followed by a private graveside service. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial