WILEY, BARBARA

WILEY, Barbara Ann, 74, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Wilson & Associates Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.