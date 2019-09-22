WILEY, JOHN NEAL

WILEY, John Neal, 87, of Midlothian, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died September 18, 2019. A Richmond native, he was a graduate of the former St. Patrick's School and retired from Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services in 1997, as a battalion chief after 44 years of service. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie C. Wiley. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Wiley and Ken Malczak of Powhatan and Christie and Jesse Acosta of Waco, Texas; and two granddaughters, Avery and Ally Acosta. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road. A mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, with interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Chesterfield Public Library (chesterfieldfriends.org).

