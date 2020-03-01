WILEY, Kimberly A., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 51. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas H. Wiley; and survived by her mother, Jessie M. Wiley; her two children, Haley N. Vincent and Dylan T. Vincent; three siblings, Kathy (Ivan), Sharon (Donnie), Tommy (Teresa); one niece and five nephews; and her best friend, Tommy Anderson. Kim will be honored and remembered at a private service with family and close friends. Let us all find comfort in knowing that Kim is at peace.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Kimberly Wiley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kimberly's Memorial Service begins.

Tags