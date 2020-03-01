WILEY, Kimberly A., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 51. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas H. Wiley; and survived by her mother, Jessie M. Wiley; her two children, Haley N. Vincent and Dylan T. Vincent; three siblings, Kathy (Ivan), Sharon (Donnie), Tommy (Teresa); one niece and five nephews; and her best friend, Tommy Anderson. Kim will be honored and remembered at a private service with family and close friends. Let us all find comfort in knowing that Kim is at peace.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 1
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
