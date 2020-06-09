WILEY, Luther W., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Mae Wiley; sisters, Doris Vaughan and Mary Rawlings; brothers, Charles Branch Wiley and James Wiley; grandson, Breslin Wiley; and nephew, Jesse Roy Wiley. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty C. Wiley; son, Michael Wiley; and grandchildren, Kalen Wiley and Alexa Wiley. Luther was born in Freeman, Va., in Brunswick County and eventually went on to a long dutiful career with the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired after nearly 50 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to give special thanks to Jessica Culp with AseraCare Hospice and aide, Yolonda Gray for their loving care of Luther. A private graveside service will be held at Mansons United Methodist Church Cemetery in McKenny, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Virginia Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences can be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial