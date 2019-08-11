WILHITE, D.B. "Steve" & Anna Wuest, A Memorial Mass is planned to celebrate the lives of D.B. "Steve" Wilhite and Anna Wuest Wilhite on August 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead Street, Ashland, Va. Interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Avenue, Ashland, Va., followed by a reception at the St. Ann's Parish Hall. They are survived by their six children and their spouses, Johanna W. Allyn (Robbie), Marye W. Thompson (Ray), Kristina J. Wilhite (Jeff McKinney), Nancy O. Wilhite (Robert Ervin), T. Daniel Wilhite (Sharon) and Jacqueline W. Kelly (Daniel); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as Steve's brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Pat Wilhite. Family and friends are invited to gather to visit Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at their home located at 617 N. James Street, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial