WILHITE, Patricia Gray, 90, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Mary Gray on October 6, 1929. She was the youngest of 11 children. Pat attended St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School and Central Catholic High School until entering the Sisters of Mercy religious order in 1947. During her 25 years as a Sister of Mercy, she obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Mary Manse College, Toledo, Ohio and Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught in several Catholic elementary schools in Northwest Ohio as well as Toledo Central Catholic High School. In 1972, when she was called to a second vocation, she moved to Richmond, Va., where she taught at Fairfield Middle School until her retirement in 1988. In Richmond, she met her husband, Barry, and they married in 1979. During their 40 years of marriage, they traveled widely; their favorites were Goose Rocks, Maine; Tampa, Florida; and of course, Toledo, Ohio. Pat remained in close touch with her "Sisters" of Mercy, visiting often to St. Bernadine's convent in Fremont, Ohio, where her older sister, Sr. Noreen Gray, resided. Pat had many gifts that she generously shared. No one stayed a stranger after the "first Hello." She was a confidant, an advisor and an encourager. She was very close to her over 50 nieces and nephews and their children by remembering them on their special days, acknowledging their accomplishments and attending their many significant life events. Pat also "adopted" many, many friends in the Richmond area and they too were called "family." Special thanks to her niece, Nancy; Kim, Olga, Monica and Sam for all your loving care. Thank you to the Little Sisters for loving and caring for Pat. Pat's life remained full and purposeful after her retirement. She gave fully of herself in her volunteer work at Sheltering Arms, the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Senior Connections, Meals on Wheels, Little Sisters of the Poor, Lakeside Elementary School, St. Mary's Hospital, the Virginia Home, Election Poll and the St. Francis Home. Pat graced all who knew her with her Irish humor, her upbeat spirit and her deep Catholic faith. Pat is survived by her husband, Barry; sister-in-law, Pat Gray of Toledo, Ohio; many nieces and nephews throughout the country and her "Richmond family and friends." She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Pat's life embodied her favorite quote from Maya Angelou, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Blount and Curry Garden Of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, Fla. 33610. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, http://littlesistersofthepoor.org/donate-to-lsp/.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 3
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Blount and Curry Garden of Memories
4207 E Lake Ave
Tampa, FL 33610
4207 E Lake Ave
Tampa, FL 33610
