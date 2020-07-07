WILKERSON, ANTHONY

WILKERSON, Anthony R. Sr., 87, of Richmond, departed this life on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Margaret P. Wilkerson; daughter, Theresa Smith (Walter); two sons, Anthony Jr. (Miranda) and Barry (Tondra) Wilkerson; six grandchildren, two great-grandsons; one brother, Raymond Wilkerson; three sisters, Verna Edwards, Joan Johnson (Willard) and Sally Jones (Milton); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Wilkerson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.