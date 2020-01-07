WILKERSON, Dacey Kiser, passed into the arms of our Lord on January 4, 2020. Born February 18, 1921, in South Carolina, she lived a long, fruitful life and saw many remarkable changes. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John Wilkerson; parents, Arnold and Kate Kiser; and sister, Virginia Beach. She is survived by her daughters, Katie Earley (Donald) and Jean Meador (Richard); grandchildren, Nicole Earley, Jarad Earley (Amber), Lindsay Meador and Zachary Meador (Regan); great-grandchildren, Van and Thatcher Earley; sister, Marguerite Bessenger; and many loved nieces and nephews. Always a hard worker, Dacey held jobs as Assistant to the President of Roanoke Textile Mills and Assistant Manager at Willow Oaks and Salisbury Country Clubs. After retiring, she was a loving caregiver for her four grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for 50 years. She loved her family, her church and especially her back porch watching wildlife. A special thank you to Bon Secours Hospice Program. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church. Interment 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Olive Branch Methodist Church, 550 Hixburg Rd., Prospect, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, 5100 Claypoint Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or Project Homes, 88 Carnation St., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DACEY WILKERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.