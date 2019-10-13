WILKERSON, Eddie Calvin, 91, Glen Allen, Va., departed this life on Monday, October 7, 2019. Eddie was born on November 23, 1927, in Richmond, Va., the eldest and only son of four children born to the late Willard and Virginia (Lipscomb) Wilkerson. Eddie was married for 59 wonderful years to the late Rose Parker. He retired after 36 years of dedicated service to the United States Postal Service. Eddie leaves a daughter, Renee Wilkerson-Brown; a son, Wayne Wilkerson; and a host of extended family and friends to cherish the memory of a life well lived.View online memorial