WILKERSON, Eugene Page, born June 20, 1950, died August 7, 2019, unexpectedly at home in Washington State. Raised in Richmond, Va., he graduated from Varina High School in 1969 and joined the Air Force. Eugene lived the past 30-plus years in the Seattle, Washington area. Eugene was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Wilkerson Sr. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; and his mother, Juanita P. Wilkerson of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his son, Jeremy; daughter, Jenny; two stepdaughters, Lisa Voth and Annette Koch, all from Washington State. Eugene is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Wilkerson Jr. and Richard Wilkerson of Richmond; and two sisters, Marsha Whitehead from Courtland, Va. and Malinda Blevins from New Orleans, La.; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.