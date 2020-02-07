WILKERSON, Lewis Jr., was born on March 11, 1949, in Henderson, N.C. He departed this life on February 3, 2020. Lewis graduated from Henderson Institute and attended Kittrel College and Virginia Union University. He retired from the Department of Highway Transportation. Lewis accepted Christ early in his life and was a devout Catholic, spending most of his time at St. Elizabeth's and Epiphany, but he enjoyed visiting numerous Catholic churches. He is survived by his three children, Sheri Wade (Derrick), Lewis (Teri) Wilkerson (Keisha) and Christine Dickerson (Christopher); five grandchildren, Tyler, Chloe, Emory, Colby and Elijah; four brothers, Bobby, Leon, L.T. and Michael Wilkerson; one sister, Irene; and a host of other relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Viewing will begin the day of the service at 9 a.m. Interment private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LEWIS WILKERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.