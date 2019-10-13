WILKERSON, Lillian Ruth Gillespie, former resident of Virginia and Maryland, quietly passed away October 11, 2019, at her home in San Diego, Calif. At her request, no service will be held. She was born in 1933 in Roanoke, Va. and spent much of her life in Richmond, Va. In 2005, she retired from a lengthy career at Hunton and Williams law firm in Richmond, Va. She moved to San Diego for her final retirement in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Sloan, son-in-law, Carl Sloan; two grandchildren, Mason Sloan and Aubrey Sloan; daughter, Karen Fick and son-in-law, Jay Fick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mason Wilkerson, who passed in 1975.View online memorial