WILKERSON, PATRICIA

WILKERSON, Patricia M., 75, of Sandston, Va., departed this life November 5, 2019, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va.

