WILKERSON, Patricia M., 75, of Sandston, Va., departed this life November 5, 2019, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cafe vendor laying off nearly 300 workers at Richmond-area Capital One offices; new operator named
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…