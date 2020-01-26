WILKERSON, Raymond Hiter, 94, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Geraline; and his daughter, Bettie Ann Cobb. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brandi Cobb, Tres Cobb (Brooke), Jordan Weaver (Jon) and Jefri Merritt (Adam); great-grandchildren, Hyder, Allie, Ashton, Pierce, Thomas and Elyza. Raymond was retired from Morton G. Thalhimer, Inc. He spent most of his young childhood in Roxboro, N.C., and entered the Merchant Marines as a teenager. Later he was drafted by the U.S. Army. Raymond was an avid golfer, first learning how to play at Pocoshock Golf Course when he was in his late 30s, and then joining Stonehenge G & CC as a founding member. He loved competing whether it be at golf, playing cards or his football pools. Services will be private. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
