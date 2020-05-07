WILKES, HANNAH

WILKES, Hannah V., departed this life May 3, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and caring children, Carolyn Gates, Gwendolyn Williams and Raymond Wilkes Jr.; devoted grandchildren, Kevin, Vernis "Ro," Derrick, Damon and Jasmine; devoted great-grandchildren, Kenisha, Gwenisha, Homer, Leondra, Shanika, Lil Kev, Ken Jr. and Leondre; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, "other adopted families" and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Maury Cemetery.

