WILKINS, David L., of Henrico, received his heavenly wings on February 11, 2020. He was born January 5, 1949, in Asheville, N.C. David was both a devoted father and husband. He retired after over 30 years of service at MCV-VCU as a material handler supervisor. David loved his church family, served as an usher and was a member of the male choir for many years. He was an avid Redskins fan, and he also loved gardening, golf, traveling and fishing. David is survived by his very loving wife of 49 years, Betty R. Wilkins; son, David Jamaal Wilkins; granddaughter, Shaniah Leigh Wilkins; four sisters, one brother and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Gospel Baptist Church, 2317 Harvie Rd., on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
