WILKINS, Elizabeth Christine, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by a son, Merlin Tyree Wilkins; and her parents, Arthur and Doris Newcomb. Ms. Wilkins will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, a very giving and unselfish person who always put her children and grandchildren first. Some of her favorite things were being outside, doing yardwork, roses, the color purple and her dog, "Misty." She was a retired cake decorator for Food Lion. She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Conlee and husband, Bobby; a son, James L. Wilkins; grandchildren, Elizabeth A. "Beth" Conlee and Maegan Cates and husband, Travis; a dedicated sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Rodger Monday; her former spouse, Hurley B. Wilkins; a dedicated niece, Michele Donoghue; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her dedicated hospice nurse, Heather Rike. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif. 90266. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.