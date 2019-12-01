WILKINS, Grady Jr., 75, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Enfield, N.C., departed this life November 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Rev. Shirley Cosby Wilkins; daughter, Atisha Robinson-John (Bobby); son, Darren Grady; 10 grandchildren, Taji, Darren (DJ), Chelsea, Tionda, Jordyn, Jullian, Bobby Jr., Kaitlyn, Kingston and one devoted granddaughter, Joi Roseboro (David); three great-grandchildren, Nyla, Aysha and Autumn; sister, Doris Coleman (James); brother, Rev. Albert Wilkins (Barbara); sister-in-law, Rev. Lois Hopkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Mt. Gilead FGIM 2501, Mt. Gilead Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial