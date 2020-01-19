WILKINSON, Betty Jeanne Terrell, 88, of Richmond, peacefully passed away January 9, 2020, in her home of 57 years. She was born in Williamsburg, Va., the daughter of the late Dr. Earley T. Terrell Jr. and Eugenia Beazley Terrell. She is survived by her children, Kenneth E. Wilkinson (Charley) of Midlothian, Anne W. Collins (Steve) of Vista, Calif., Sheryl M. Bliley (Michael) of Virginia Beach and Thomas R. Wilkinson of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Megan Honaker (David), Matthew Wilkinson (Julie), Katie Rinehart (Craig), Samantha Young (David), Michael Bliley and Randy Collins; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Andie Honaker, Lucas and Parker Young. She is also survived by her two sisters, Anne Kirkpatrick of Valparaiso, Fla. and Mary Lou Turner of Harrisonburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by William MacMillan of Richmond, her "Gentleman Friend" and companion of over 40 years. A longtime summer resident of Deltaville, Betty Jeanne deeply "loved sitting on the porch, with that first cup of coffee, before anyone else was awake, enjoying all the senses of nature." A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church with a reception to follow. The family would like to honor the kind and loving care she received from the team at Hospice Community Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Community Care at 10128 W. Broad St., Suite J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
