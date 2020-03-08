WILKINSON, Cynthia Mason, 98, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Cynthia was born September 4, 1921, in Crisfield, Maryland. She was the youngest of four children by George and Lela Mason. Cynthia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel R. Wilkinson Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; her sisters, Florence Mason Harris of Norfolk, Virginia and Mary Jane Lynch of Pensacola, Florida; and a brother, Linford Mason of Norfolk, Virginia. She is survived by four nieces, Joan Piland and Shirley Glover, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Barbara Blake of Kissimmee, Florida and Sue Andrews of St. Petersburg, Florida. Cynthia graduated from Richmond Professional Institute, where she majored in social services. On October 6, 1944, Cynthia married Daniel R. Wilkinson Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, who at the time was serving in the Army Air Force. Following marriage, Cynthia and D.R. made their home in Richmond. Cynthia was always very active in business and the community. For many years, Cynthia served as a business associate with her husband in the Tobacco House Ltd. on Cary Street. She spent many hours as a volunteer at The Hermitage, Reveille United Methodist Church and Westminster Canterbury, where she lived. Cynthia always had a zest for life that was contagious, and was a person of deep faith. She was generous beyond measure to both her community and her family. But her greatest love was for her family and her friends. Her friends were both a source of strength and lasting endurance for her. The family would like to thank the staff of Westminster Canterbury, St. Mary's Hospital, Rev. Stephen Coleman of Reveille United Methodist Church and all her friends for their loving care. After a private burial, there will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Cochrane Commons at Westminster Canterbury. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of donations to The Hermitage, the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury or Reveille United Methodist Church.View online memorial
