WILKINSON, Donald M. Jr., who aptly described himself as a proud father and citizen soldier, died peacefully at his home in New York City on April 13, 2020. He was 82. Donny, as old friends called him, was raised and educated in his home state of Virginia before moving north and living most of his years in New York. Known for his intellect, wit, gentility and kindness, he embodied the best attributes of where he was from and where he made his life. Indeed, he named all his dogs after counties in Virginia despite living in Manhattan for 50 years. He enjoyed a long and successful career as an entrepreneur in the investment business. For decades he played prominent roles at the educational institutions that formed him as a younger man: Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. A voracious reader, he dedicated himself in later years to his passion for naval history, culminating in his authoring a biography of Captain John Wilkinson (1828-1891). Born on January 27, 1938, in Richmond, Virginia, Donny attended Thomas Jefferson High School and the Pembroke Place School before enrolling at Virginia Military Institute in 1957. He graduated in 1961 having earned a B.A. in English with a special focus on International Monetary Policy a testament to the breadth and depth of his interests. He was also a Cadet Captain ("A Company") and Editor-in-Chief of various school publications. It was during his last year at VMI that he met Lucinda "Luly" Moles Pina, a Spanish exchange student attending nearby Mary Baldwin College, on a blind date. They wed in the summer of 1963 and raised four children and three Labs (Powhatan, Augusta and Amelia). Luly and her roots in Europe provided a window into new worlds for Donny. They traveled extensively throughout their lives together and encouraged family to do the same. Together they built his true legacy: the love of family. They started and then nurtured a tradition of extended family gatherings home and abroad that are the stuff of legend. After Luly's passing in 2000, he continued to engender in his children, their respective spouses and his grandchildren, a strong sense of family identity. Wilkinsons have fun together. Following VMI, Donny spent two years in the U.S. Army in Freising, Germany, commanding a missile battery before moving back to Virginia in 1964 when he started his graduate degree in business administration at the Darden School. Again successful in his academic endeavors, he graduated as class president and was inducted into The Raven Society the oldest honor society at the University. With a demonstrated ability to synthesize macroeconomics, monetary policy and enduring fundamental investment trends, his professional career started in 1966 as a portfolio manager for Keystone Custodian Funds in Boston, before moving to Tsai Management & Research and then New Court Securities in New York representing the Rothschild banking family. In 1972, he founded Dudley & Wilkinson, the predecessor to Wilkinson O'Grady & Co., an asset management firm serving individuals, families and institutional investors around the world. And in 1987, he founded the Swiss Helvetia Fund, which was the first listed investment vehicle for U.S. citizens to invest in Swiss public equity securities. Donny believed strongly in the value of education. A central theme throughout his career and life post retirement was ensuring the future of institutions such as VMI and the Darden School. At VMI he served in key roles from 1989 to the present, including an appointment to the Board of Visitors (1999 to 2007) and leading a series of fundraising efforts. The most recent capital campaign, which he chaired, raised $340 million from more than 15,000 donors. In 2010, the VMI Foundation recognized his long record of service by presenting him its Distinguished Service Award. Donny served in similar roles at the Darden School from 1992 to 2003, including as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (2001 to 2003). In 2008, he received the Charles C. Abbott Award, the highest honor bestowed on a Darden graduate and awarded to those whose contributions of time, energy and talent are outstanding. In 2016, Donny married Elaine Audrey Werner in New York City. The couple split their time between New York, the Eastern Shore of Maryland (with Scotties, Highland and Hanover; and Lab, Rockbridge) and travelling the world to share their passion for the best opera. Donny was lucky to have found love a second time in his life. Donny is survived by his wife, Elaine Audrey Werner Wilkinson; his son, Donald M. Wilkinson III; his daughter-in-law, Lauren D. Wilkinson; his son, Duncan A. C. Wilkinson; his daughter-in-law, Andrea L. Wilkinson; his son, Charles C. Wilkinson; his daughter-in-law, Sharleen Ernster; his daughter, Margot W. Kaye; and his son-in-law, Jason P. Kaye. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Donald M. Wilkinson IV, Ian J. Wilkinson, Linus D. Kaye, Bruce G. Wilkinson, Charles D. Wilkinson, Lucinda C. Kaye, Evelyn T. Wilkinson and Lucinda L. Wilkinson. Services are planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Historical Society (804.342.9692) or the The General J.H. Binford Peay III 1962 Endowment for Academic Excellence at Virginia Military Institute (800.444.1839).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…